Nebraskans step up to help Afghan evacuees coming to Omaha and Lincoln

From military veterans to former Afghan refugees, to churches, mosques, businesses and individuals, Nebraskans are stepping forward to offer help for the people evacuated from Afghanistan who are expected to settle in Omaha and Lincoln.

That help will be much needed as soon as hundreds of Afghans begin arriving this fall, and then for many more months as they strive to make new homes and lives in Nebraska.

And the new Afghan arrivals may need more community assistance than most refugees because, at least as the situation now stands, they will qualify for fewer of the government benefits designed to help refugees get on their feet.

The three refugee resettlement agencies in Nebraska have initially committed to resettling 655 Afghan evacuees in Omaha and Lincoln. They stress that the number is fluid and likely to grow. And many local people who work with refugees expect that more will come through secondary migration from other U.S. cities.

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska has committed to resettling 280 Afghans in Omaha and Lincoln. The Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha has committed to resettling 250. Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska has committed to 125.