Nebraskans tell of relatives' perilous escapes from Afghanistan, fears for those left behind

Ahmadzai said UNO was trying to get about 50 workers and family members out of the country. The university was working with U.S. officials and had been told that a phone call would direct the workers and their families to the airport.

“The call never came,” Ahmadzai said.

Felix Ungerman, deputy chief of staff to Rep. Don Bacon, said there are likely tens of thousands of Afghans at risk because they or a relative aided the U.S. during the 20-year war. Ungerman has been among those helping get Afghans and Americans out of Afghanistan.

Bacon’s office received inquiries regarding about 700 people needing help. Ungerman said roughly 50 of those were able to get out, showing how difficult it has been to extract people. Most lacked the proper paperwork or legal standing under the State Department’s policies and criteria for evacuation, he said, so there was no way to help them.

“If someone was at risk (for helping the U.S.), their whole family, their whole village was at risk,” he said. “(Afghans) wanted everybody to go because they were at risk, but they’re not all ‘qualified.’ “

Ungerman said it’s still not clear whether and how the U.S. will be able to get more people out.