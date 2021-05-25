 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraskans urged to 'reconnect,' get out and see state's attractions
0 comments

Nebraskans urged to 'reconnect,' get out and see state's attractions

burwell rodeo (copy) (copy)

Bareback rider Andrew Hall hangs on to a bronco as he tries not to get bucked off at Nebraska's Big Rodeo in Burwell in 2016. The event is celebrating its 100th year.

 ZACH MAYHEW, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT

Check out some tips for venturing back into social settings as vaccines and fewer restrictions bring people out again.

LINCOLN — Proclaiming the pandemic emergency over, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife on Monday urged people to “reconnect” with restaurants, museums and state parks, as well as volunteer and church activities.

At a press conference, the governor and first lady Susanne Shore launched a new “Reconnect Nebraska” initiative to help Nebraskans restore relationships, and gatherings, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether it’s your place of worship, recreation or volunteerism, reflect on how you can reconnect with the people you love and the organizations you’ve served over the years,” Ricketts said. “Together, we can continue to grow the Good Life as we put the pandemic behind us.”

John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, said there are already indications that people are emerging from the pandemic-inspired isolation. The state’s lodging tax receipts, paid by those who stay in motels and hotels, were the fourth-best in history during March, he said. “Hits” on the state’s tourism website since May 1 are double the number from a year ago.

And 40,000 of the 50,000 booklets printed for the state’s Nebraska Passport Program have already been snapped up.

Ricks said Nebraska’s signature events, such as the College World Series in Omaha, NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell (celebrating its 100th year), are all back in business.

The Passport Program began on May 1 and continues through the end of September. Participants become eligible for prizes after getting stamps at 70 “passport” tourism stops throughout the state. To order a passport booklet, go to nebraskapassport.com.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA administrator explains ‘Who is an astronaut?’

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert