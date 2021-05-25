Nebraskans urged to 'reconnect,' get out and see state's attractions

LINCOLN — Proclaiming the pandemic emergency over, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife on Monday urged people to “reconnect” with restaurants, museums and state parks, as well as volunteer and church activities.

At a press conference, the governor and first lady Susanne Shore launched a new “Reconnect Nebraska” initiative to help Nebraskans restore relationships, and gatherings, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether it’s your place of worship, recreation or volunteerism, reflect on how you can reconnect with the people you love and the organizations you’ve served over the years,” Ricketts said. “Together, we can continue to grow the Good Life as we put the pandemic behind us.”

John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, said there are already indications that people are emerging from the pandemic-inspired isolation. The state’s lodging tax receipts, paid by those who stay in motels and hotels, were the fourth-best in history during March, he said. “Hits” on the state’s tourism website since May 1 are double the number from a year ago.

And 40,000 of the 50,000 booklets printed for the state’s Nebraska Passport Program have already been snapped up.