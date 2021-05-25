Nebraskans urged to 'reconnect,' get out and see state's attractions

LINCOLN — Proclaiming the pandemic emergency over, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife on Monday urged people to “reconnect” with restaurants, museums and state parks, as well as volunteer and church activities.
At a press conference, the governor and first lady Susanne Shore launched a new “Reconnect Nebraska” initiative to help Nebraskans restore relationships, and gatherings, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whether it’s your place of worship, recreation or volunteerism, reflect on how you can reconnect with the people you love and the organizations you’ve served over the years,” Ricketts said. “Together, we can continue to grow the Good Life as we put the pandemic behind us.”
John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, said there are already indications that people are emerging from the pandemic-inspired isolation. The state’s lodging tax receipts, paid by those who stay in motels and hotels, were the fourth-best in history during March, he said. “Hits” on the state’s tourism website since May 1 are double the number from a year ago.
And 40,000 of the 50,000 booklets printed for the state’s Nebraska Passport Program have already been snapped up.
Ricks said Nebraska’s signature events, such as the College World Series in Omaha, NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell (celebrating its 100th year), are all back in business.
The Passport Program began on May 1 and continues through the end of September. Participants become eligible for prizes after getting stamps at 70 “passport” tourism stops throughout the state. To order a passport booklet, go to nebraskapassport.com.
Top Nebraska tourist attractions
1. Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala
2. Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
3. Ponca State Park
4. Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
5. Eugene T. Mahoney State Park
6. Fort Robinson State Park
7. Platte River State Park
8. Harlan County Lake
9. Pawnee State Recreation Area
10. Omaha Children's Museum
11. Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area
12. Louisville State Recreation Area
13. Wagon Train State Recreation Area
14. Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area
15. Indian Cave State Park
16. Lauritzen Gardens and Kenefick Park
17. Lake Maloney State Recreation Area
