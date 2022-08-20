Nebraskans who attended for-profit college to have $25 million in debt erased

More than $25 million in federal student loan debt will be canceled for Nebraskans who attended ITT Technical Institute, a defunct for-profit college accused of misrepresenting the quality of its programs and pushing students to take out predatory loans.

The decision was made by the U.S. Department of Education, which had previously canceled nearly $2 billion in debt for ITT students who applied for relief due to the school's deceptive practices. In total, the action will cancel $3.9 billion in federal student debt for 208,000 former students.

That includes 1,340 Nebraskans who attended the college between 2005 and 2016, according to information provided by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office. The outstanding federal loans being canceled total $25.1 million.

People affected by the debt cancellation will not have to take any action to reap the benefits, according to the AG's Office. The Education Department will automatically cancel the debt.

At its height, ITT was among the largest for-profit college chains in the nation, with 130 locations in 38 states, including one in Omaha.

All campuses abruptly closed in 2016 after ITT faced sanctions from the Education Department, which accused the chain of lying about accreditation, misrepresenting the ability of students to transfer credits and pushing students to take out high-cost private loans regardless of their ability to pay.

"ITT defrauded hundreds of thousands of students,” said Richard Cordray, chief of Federal Student Aid, the federal office that oversees student loans. “By delivering the loan relief students deserve, we are giving them the opportunity to resume their educational journey without the unfair burden of student debt they are carrying from a dishonest institution.”

President Joe Biden campaigned on the promise of widespread student debt relief, but most actions by his administration have focused on targeted cancellation for specific groups of borrowers. In June, the administration canceled $5.8 billion in debt for 560,000 students who attended Corinthian Colleges, a similar for-profit college chain accused of misrepresenting itself to students.

Through targeted debt relief, the administration says it has now approved the cancellation of nearly $32 billion in student debt for 1.6 million people.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.