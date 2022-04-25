Nebraska's COVID cases tick up for second week

Despite Nebraskans’ fatigue with the two-year pandemic, COVID-19 continues to prove that it's not going away.

Virus cases in Nebraska were up last week for the second straight week. It was the first time since January the state had posted consecutive weekly increases.

Cases hit 701 for the week ending Friday, up 120% from the 320 recorded two weeks earlier, according to a World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By percentage, that two-week increase is the nation’s seventh-highest. But Nebraska’s case rate remains in the bottom fourth among the states.

Based on what is happening in other states, it appears Nebraska cases are likely to spike higher. States in the eastern U.S. where the latest surge began several weeks ago are seeing case rates six times higher than Nebraska’s.

Even at those rates, Nebraska cases still would be a fraction of what they were during January's omicron peak. The newest variant, BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, is not producing the major spike in virus levels across the U.S. seen under omicron.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, said it's not yet clear whether the current uptick will result in a modest surge or something more serious. Last summer's lull in cases came before the delta wave kicked up in the South and eventually in other states.

"I think it's a coin toss whether we're going to have a really significant BA.2 surge or it's going to fizzle," Lawler said.

Weighing on the side of a fizzle are the return of conditions that are less conducive to widespread community transmission, including the imminent end to the school year and people's return to more outdoor activities.

But dodging a big BA.2 wave now, he said, probably will mean a larger surge in the fall. The level of immune protection in the community will be lower, with many people long removed from their original vaccinations and the rates of booster vaccinations low. That, he said, could lead to a repeat of last fall's high hospitalizations and deaths.

"We'll pay COVID now or later, maybe both," Lawler said.

The most important thing people can do to protect themselves and their families, he said, is to be up to date on vaccinations. That means getting a third or fourth dose as soon as possible. The fourth dose is available to anyone with a compromised immune system and those 50 and older.

The data, he said, are undisputable that being up to date on vaccines provides the greatest protection from the virus. Having a large number of people up to date also strengthens protection within a community.

"If you are eligible for a booster dose, you should get it," Lawler said. "Right now, regardless of whether you've recently had COVID."

Parents also should get their children vaccinated, he said. It's highly likely that vaccines will be approved for children under age 5 this summer.

In addition, people who are ill — or have come in contact with someone who is sick — need to test. With a lull in testing, Lawler said, many cases aren't being detected. Those who are ill also need to isolate at home until they get an answer from a test, preferably a PCR test.

Nebraska’s rising case numbers so far are not translating into more pressure on area hospitals. Friday, 53 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID, down from 60 a week earlier.

Nebraska last week added six deaths to its COVID death toll, with the total number of confirmed or probable deaths now at 4,197. And total reported cases are inching toward half a million, standing Friday at 479,181.

Julie Anderson Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.