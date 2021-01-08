Nebraska's COVID deaths rising, but a mistake made one day look especially bad

The number of deaths stood at 1,086 as of Dec. 1, according to the New York Times.

Also Friday:

> On the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the latest figures from the state show that Nebraska has received 133,896 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but administered less than half of those — 60,170.

A total of 55,483 people received a first dose, and 4,687 people have received two doses.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, speaking at a press conference Friday on the coronavirus, said the program is going as well as can be expected considering the logistics and scheduling needed to avoid potential adverse reactions among health care workers.

Ricketts asked people to be patient but said the pace will be ramping up after the holidays — with more than 20,000 vaccines administered in the last couple days.

"We are getting the vaccines out,” the governor said.

With federal funds from the second relief bill, Ricketts said Nebraska will have the resources it needs for mass vaccinations.

Ricketts said the pharmacies administering vaccines to Nebraska’s long-term care facilities should have given at least the first dose around the state by Jan. 28.