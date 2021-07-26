Nebraska's crops doing better than neighbors', but drought could 'intensify very quickly'

“We've got the potential to have near-record to record yields if we can get a few precipitation events,” particularly in east-central and southeast Nebraska, before the fall harvest, he said.

Dutcher estimated that corn yields could result in an average of 180 to 190 bushels per acre.

It’s a bit murkier outlook for soybeans because of the crop being in the middle of a key developmental stage.

“Soybeans are the crop that, in two weeks’ time, you’re going to have an idea of how (the heat) is impacting what will be the harvest later on,” Svoboda said.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue echoed that sentiment.

"It's very dependent on what the weather is in August on soybean yields," he said. "I think it's decent on where it's at now. But we sure don't have the crop made by any stretch in Nebraska yet."

If the heat wave breaks later this week as forecast, Dutcher indicated that the soybean crop will likely hold up, particularly if a similar heat wave doesn’t follow the cooldown in temperatures. Precipitation would certainly help foster a strong soybean harvest.