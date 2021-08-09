Nebraska's dark skies draw almost 400 stargazers to secluded spot in the Sandhills

MERRITT RESERVOIR — Nebraska lacks majestic mountains and scenic ocean views, but it has something few states possess — heavenly, dark night skies.

Last week, more than 380 stargazers from across the country gathered along this remote reservoir to peer into the cosmos at the 28th annual Nebraska Star Party.

It’s among half a dozen “star parties” of its size in the country, and the main attraction is the lack of light pollution in this part of Cherry County, a sparsely settled grassland area known for its treeless vistas of sandhills and widely scattered ranches. There are 50 times more cattle than people.

The party is held on moonless nights at a campground about 30 miles from the nearest town, Valentine, far from any streetlights. On cloudless nights, the Milky Way is so bright that it creates shadows on the hilltops and campground roads where clusters of people gather around telescopes.

“This touches your soul out here,” said Tyler Goosic of Grand Island as he stood behind his telescope. “On a real good night, minus the clouds, minus the smoke we have to deal with, a seasoned astronomer will have a hard time making out the basic constellations, because there’s that many more stars in the sky.”