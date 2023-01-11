Nebraska's drought among nation's billion dollar weather disasters

Intense drought and powerful storms have again placed Nebraska on the unenviable list of billion-dollar disasters in 2022.

On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its tally of 2022 weather and climate disasters that exceeded $1 billion in damage.

Eighteen events made the list, totaling more than $165 billion in damage. That made 2022 the third-costliest year since 1980, when NOAA began tabulating such billion-dollar events. Costs are expected to climb as more numbers come in, especially the impact of the brutal winter storm that swept across the nation in late December.

Being on the list doesn’t mean Nebraska itself sustained $1 billion in damage in each individual weather system, rather that it was part of a larger whole.

While state-level estimates weren’t immediately available, Nebraska’s most impactful disaster will be the ongoing drought — its worst in 10 years, since 2012 when drought caused an estimated $4 billion in damage. The 2022 drought made itself felt through deadly mega fires, stunted crops, sell-offs of cattle herds and low river levels.

Nebraska was the driest state in the nation last year when compared to average annual precipitation, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. It was Nebraska’s fourth-driest year on record and California’s eighth-driest. The two states led the nation in lack of precipitation, according to the national centers. The period of record dates to 1895.

In calculating the cost of drought in 2022, NOAA lumped the central U.S. with western states and included the role of extreme heat. The agency calculates that damage from drought and extreme heat totaled at least $22.2 billion. At least 136 people died, mostly due to a heat wave in the southwest.

And as bad as last year was, all eyes are on the coming year. Continued drought could bring severe hardship to Nebraska, in terms of ag losses, wildfires and water resources.

Hardest hit within Nebraska have been the northeast and southwest corners of the state, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map published by the National Drought Mitigation Center, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

And the numbers show it. Norfolk, in northeast Nebraska, and Culbertson, in southwest Nebraska, have seen their driest year on record, according to Gannon Rush, a climatologist with the High Plains Regional Climate Center, also housed at UNL.

Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the National Drought Mitigation Center, noted that Nebraska’s current drought:

Comes on the heels of several wet years, including the catastrophic flood year of 2019 in which the state sustained $3.4 billion in losses. “Not since the 2012-13 drought had we experienced drought of this magnitude,” Fuchs said. “People forget quite quickly when conditions have been as favorable as they were for such a long period of time.”

It could have been worse. Fuchs said Nebraska in 2022 benefited from cool weather early on. “The only saving grace that made (last year) different from 2012 was that the spring and early summer were cooler than normal ... where in 2012 ... temperatures were a driving force of how rapidly (the drought) developed.”

In terms of wildfires, this has been Nebraska’s deadliest year on record and its second-worst in terms of acres burned. More than 200,000 acres burned and three men died helping fight the fires: Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull, retired Cambridge Volunteer Chief JP Trumble and Purdum Assistant Volunteer Chief Mike Moody. Several others were severely injured and an unknown number suffered smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The only year more damaging in terms of acres burned was 2012, the state’s hottest, driest year on record.

Drought can exact a larger economic toll than flooding or severe weather such as tornadoes because it covers such a wide area, said Don Wilhite, a climatologist and professor emeritus from UNL. Almost half of the U.S. is currently in drought, according to UNL’s Drought Monitor.

Nebraska has been spared the full economic impact of drought because crop insurance has helped insulate farmers from losses they would have encountered due to reduced yields.

Cattle ranchers have fewer protections against losses, which has meant some producers have had to sell off portions of their herd because they haven’t been able to afford to feed them. Summer 2022 saw the fastest pace of cattle being slaughtered on record, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Fuchs said Nebraska’s drought has its origins in late spring 2021.

In late May 2021, only about 2% of Nebraska was in drought. From that point forward, drought generally has expanded, so that by early February 2022, more than half of the state was in drought. At the start of this year, 99.8% of the state is in drought.

Climate change is expected to make droughts in Nebraska more frequent, severe and longer lasting, Wilhite said. This is because temperatures are on the increase and precipitation is becoming more variable (less consistent), he said.

