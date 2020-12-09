Nebraska's first vaccine shipments arriving in coming days, Ricketts says

Nebraska’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will go to eight hospitals for the initial deployment, the state announced Wednesday.
After that, those hospitals will work with nine other Nebraska hospital systems to disperse the doses, which are expected to arrive in the coming days.
But Gov. Pete Ricketts withheld details Wednesday on which hospitals those are. However, CHI Health, the Nebraska Medical Center, Bryan Health and Methodist Health System all said they expect to receive doses of the vaccine.
Ricketts and Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, cited unspecified security issues in keeping the information private.
The state’s announcement of its disbursement plan, and subsequent confidentiality, comes as the nation moves closer to deployment of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected on Thursday to authorize a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. A second vaccine developed by the biotech firm Moderna and the National Institutes of Health is scheduled to go before the FDA Dec. 17.
Nebraska’s initial expected allotment is expected to total 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
CHI Health’s CEO said the health system expects to receive doses as soon as this weekend, and Nebraska Medical Center said in an online post it could receive the vaccine as early as next week.
Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO of CHI Health, said Tuesday that CHI could start to vaccinate staff as early as Monday.
The health system currently expects to receive about 5,850 doses in the first shipment. Of that total, 3,900 doses would be administered to health care workers in Omaha and the rest distributed among CHI's other hospitals.
Those doses won't be enough to cover all of the health system's 12,000 employees; priority will go to frontline caregivers, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeper and others.
Bryan Health officials in Lincoln also expect to receive the vaccine soon after the FDA approves it.
Methodist Health System has submitted a request for doses, officials said, but exactly how many the health system receives has not been confirmed. The health system expects its vaccine sometime next week.
Nebraska Medical Center said a survey currently under way within the health system indicates that a high percentage of those responding are interested in receiving the vaccine.
Wednesday, state officials also further defined where different groups rank in Nebraska’s vaccine priorities.
The top priorities, called Phase 1a, are front-line health care workers, long-term care staff and, now, long-term care residents.
Phase 1b includes: First responders (the state did not define if that involved just 911 emergency responders or others), education, food and agriculture workers, the utilities and transportation sectors, and corrections staff.
Phase 1c: People ages 65 and older, vulnerable populations and people in congregate living arrangements.
“We’re still working our way through the entire plan,” Ricketts said.
