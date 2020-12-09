Nebraska's first vaccine shipments arriving in coming days, Ricketts says

Nebraska’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines will go to eight hospitals for the initial deployment, the state announced Wednesday.

After that, those hospitals will work with nine other Nebraska hospital systems to disperse the doses, which are expected to arrive in the coming days.

But Gov. Pete Ricketts withheld details Wednesday on which hospitals those are. However, CHI Health, the Nebraska Medical Center, Bryan Health and Methodist Health System all said they expect to receive doses of the vaccine.

Ricketts and Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, cited unspecified security issues in keeping the information private.

The state’s announcement of its disbursement plan, and subsequent confidentiality, comes as the nation moves closer to deployment of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected on Thursday to authorize a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. A second vaccine developed by the biotech firm Moderna and the National Institutes of Health is scheduled to go before the FDA Dec. 17.

Nebraska’s initial expected allotment is expected to total 15,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.