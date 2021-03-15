Nebraska's jobless rate edges a bit lower

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for January was a seasonally adjusted 3.2%, the Nebraska Department of Labor said Tuesday.

The rate was down 0.2 percentage points from the revised rate of 3.4% the previous month.

January's unemployment rate was 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous January's rate of 2.9%. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic shocked the economy.

“Nebraska employment continues to trend toward prepandemic levels,” said State Labor Commissioner John Albin. “At the same time, industries are experiencing normal seasonal fluctuations.”

Nebraska's rate was tied with Vermont for third lowest in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only South Dakota and Utah had lower rates (3.1%).

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% in January as more residents joined the workforce, the state's Workforce Development department reported Monday. Iowa was tied with Kansas for the nation's sixth-lowest unemployment rate.

Iowa's January rate was down from a revised 3.7% rate for December. The rate the previous January was 2.8%, before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a severe economic slowdown.