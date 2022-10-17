Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community

Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey.

Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned through nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month.

But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills join with what was once described as the world’s largest hand-planted forest — is uncertain.

The fire claimed the life of Purdum’s lovable assistant fire chief Mike Moody, destroyed a cherished camp complex and killed off a significant portion of the trees in the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey.

Questions surround whether to replant the forest, rebuild the 4-H camp and whether the public will return given how much of the forest has burned.

It also chewed through pastures and fences on neighboring ranches where drought already poses severe problems.

“We all consider ourselves to be one big community, and we are just in shock,” said Dianna Rodocker, clerk of the village of Halsey.

Overhanging everything is the risk of additional fires. Virtually all of Nebraska is in drought, many areas are tinder-box dry and the arrival of autumn means an uptick in strong winds.

“We aren’t out of the woods,” said Darren Clabo, South Dakota’s state fire meteorologist. Clabo assisted Nebraska and federal officials in efforts to quash this fire, which was known as the Bovee Fire. “We’re won’t be out of the woods until we see snow cover.”

In terms of replanting trees, Julie Bain, ranger for the Bessey District of the Nebraska National Forest, said multiple discussions will be necessary to decide next steps and there’s no simple answer.

After a 1965 blaze known as the Plum fire, volunteers hand-planted about 3,000 trees. That fire was caused by a lightning strike.

This is the second major fire this year at the Nebraska National Forest, and together they have claimed about half the trees that were there a year ago, Bain said.

Those losses combined with fires from previous years mean that the forest at Halsey is about 30% of its original size, she said.

“It’s not like there’s no forest, it just looks different,” she said.

Trees were first planted outside Halsey about 100 years ago as an experiment to see if they could survive in the otherwise grassy Sandhills. It was also thought that trees might increase precipitation. At the time, it was dubbed the world’s largest hand-planted forest.

Questions also surround the future of the State 4-H Camp, which had drawn campers from around the state and was a popular regional draw for hosting weddings, proms, family reunions and community events.

Asked whether the camp would rebuild, Stuart Shepherd, executive director of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation, wrote via email: “We’ve not had these conversations. We are still processing the overwhelming loss.”

Shepherd said the 4-H Foundation will focus first on working through the insurance claim and cleaning up debris.

The buildings at the State 4-H Camp were owned by the 4-H Foundation and were insured, he said. The foundation board will meet with the claims agent this week. Sixteen of the 17 buildings at the camp were destroyed, including Eppley Lodge, the main conference center, the education center and all of the cabins.

Nebraska 4-H has scheduled a special thank you for firefighters, first responders, community members and others with ties to the camp. The barbecue will be from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Sandhills High School in Dunning, Nebraska. Reservations are requested so that 4-H can have an idea of attendance.

In the meantime, the organization is moving forward with next year’s camp schedule, Shepherd said, and is looking at locations that could host 4-H campers.

Another big question, Bain said, is will visitors return to a fire-scarred landscape? A major attraction at the forest had been its 30-plus miles of off-road trails for all-terrain vehicles. That’s the area that caught fire and a significant share of the trees there burned, she said.

The fire has been ruled accidental and occurred when an ATV itself caught fire and then ignited nearby trees.

“Are people going to want to come ride out here if there really isn’t a forest?” Bain asked. “We don’t know the answer to that.”

The trails have been described as the best publicly available off-road system in the state. The Forest Service can’t unilaterally relocate the trails to a less affected area of the park, Bain said. Any action of that magnitude would require a lengthy review and public comment period.

If the fire leads to a drop in visitors, then the loss of activity would have a spillover economic impact on nearby communities.

“It’s pretty important” to the local economy,” Rodocker said. “We’ll just have to wait and see what their plans are.”

But Rodocker said that all thoughts right now are with the Moody family. People also are concerned about the economic losses suffered by area ranchers. Most of the land that burned was privately owned.

Of the 18,930 acres that caught fire, 5,130 acres were National Forest lands, 13,217 acres were privately owned and 583 were owned by the state.

For now, the focus is on making the National Forest near Halsey safe enough for the public, Bain said. Firefighters are removing “hazard trees” — those most likely to fall across roads and trails.

Officially, the target reopening date is the end of November, but Bain said her hope is that the forest will reopen sooner.

“The immediate goal is to get the forest opened up again,” she said. “This is public land for the public to enjoy.”

For all that was lost, Bain said it could easily have been much worse: More people could have died.

This fire occurred early on a Sunday afternoon, which is not nearly as busy as a Saturday when hundreds of people are in the park.

Additionally, three riders whose off-road vehicles quit working after the fire started were rescued by a firefighter who went hunting for them.

Another disaster was averted because firefighters were able to keep the fire away from the Bessey Nursery’s pesticide shed. If the shed had caught fire, all firefighters would have had to immediately evacuate due to toxic fumes.

“We would have lost everything,” she said. “There are always ‘what-ifs.’ In some ways, we were lucky.”

Both Bain and Shepherd took note of new grass they’d seen after the fire.

“There is grass coming up through the ashes,” Shepherd said at a post-fire community meeting. “There are new pine cones on the ground, those are all signs of hope.”