Nebraska's members of Congress condemn Russia, criticize Biden's response to Ukraine

Members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation Tuesday roundly denounced Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and called on President Joe Biden to intensify the United State’s response.

Their remarks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and authorized the deployment of troops to the regions.

In response, Biden on Tuesday announced new sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks and a repositioning of NATO troops to member states in the region.

The five members of Nebraska’s all-Republican delegation added their voices to a growing, international chorus of condemnation aimed at Russia. But they also leveled varying critiques of Biden’s response, with several members explicitly stating that the administration’s actions have, thus far, been insufficient.

Biden on Tuesday held back on the toughest sanctions that could cause economic turmoil for Russia but said they would be implemented if there is further aggression.

“The sanctions are a good start, and I also support sending ground and aviation units to Poland and the Baltics. But for Ukraine, the response since December has been too little, too late, and too weak,” said Rep. Don Bacon, who represents Omaha in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. “We should have sent Ukraine anti-shipping and anti-air weapons, but it is not too late to do so.”

The U.S. and NATO allies have supplied some weapons to Ukraine, but U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse called for sending more weapons to the country, saying the U.S. “should be doing gun runs around the clock to arm the Ukrainian people to the teeth.”

The Nebraska senator was among a bipartisan group of 21 members of Congress who attended the 2022 Munich Security Conference this past weekend.

“Our goal should be pretty simple: Help the Ukrainian resistance hold on for as long as possible,” Sasse said in a statement. “Make Putin regret his flagrant disregard for the rule of law.”

None of Nebraska’s congressional members called for the deployment of U.S. troops to Ukraine — a move that Biden has repeatedly said is off the table.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who also expressed support for arming Ukraine and criticized the Biden administration’s response, stressed the role of energy.

Russia is among the largest fossil fuel exporters in the world, and Europe is heavily reliant on Russia for its energy.

Fortenberry said the conflict highlights the importance of “American energy independence” and the need for Europe to end its reliance on Russian natural gas. He also called on Europe to increase its support of NATO, the international alliance created early in the Cold War. The U.S. has been and remains NATO’s biggest and most influential member.

“Only by reestablishing strength do we have leverage for diplomacy,” Fortenberry said.

Other members called for continued collaboration among NATO allies to, as Rep. Adrian Smith said, “hold President Putin accountable.”

“The U.S. must work alongside our allies when weighing our options,” said Smith, whose 3rd District extends across much of Nebraska. “In the meantime, President Biden must take steps to ensure — should Russia further violate Ukraine’s sovereignty — no American is left stranded.”

In a series of tweets, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said “Biden must show firm resolve, work with our allies and immediately put in place strong sanctions.”

“Strong action is necessary to deter Russia from widening the conflict,” Fischer said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press and CQ-Roll Call.

