Nebraska's Mother of the Year says the more kids you have, 'the easier it gets'

Nebraska's 2021 Mother of the Year and her husband spent Mother's Day making a 1,000-mile road trip to see their newest grandbaby.
Doris Feilmeier, 66, of Hartington and her husband of 46 years, Duane, were driving to Brookshire, Texas, near Houston. The Feilmeiers' 25th grandchild, A.J. Blum, was born last week to their daughter Angela Blum.
Feilmeier was honored Thursday by Gov. Pete Ricketts during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln. The award recognizes Doris’ devotion to her family and contributions to her community, where she manages two service stations and volunteers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the local 4-H club.
Seven of the eight Feilmeier children attended the ceremony, with only Angela absent. Doris, who packed sandwiches and fried chicken for the trip to Texas, spoke by cellphone just as Duane drove across the border into Texas.
"The sad part is that in February when I won, I was told that (because of the pandemic) no guests would be able to attend the ceremony," Doris said. "Then it changed, but I didn't think to tell (Angela). When she found out, she said, 'Mom, I would've been there!'"
Doris grew up on a farm going to a country school with eight grades in one room. She and her eight siblings were expected to help with meals, laundry, cleaning, milking and other chores.
"The more (children) you have, the easier it gets," she said. "They take care of each other."
Doris said the example of her own mother helped her immensely in raising a family. She also credited her husband.
"Two people have impacted my life. My mother was very special to me. One lesson was to pray for the poor souls in purgatory, another was to observe the golden rule," she said. "My husband, Duane, has been a model parent. He always told me how beautiful I was when carrying a child and complimented me on caring for the children."
When Doris is having a tough day, she leans on her longtime credo: “The day is what you make it. You can either have a bad day or good day ... your choice.”
Must-watch movies for Mother’s Day
‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010)
Perhaps the best movie of the previous decade, this is the story of a teenage girl — played by Jennifer Lawrence — taking on the role of mother and family protector. Her father is gone. Her mother is a living ghost. Lawrence must navigate meth makers and county sheriffs and the coiled menace of a meth-using uncle played by John Hawkes. An incredible depiction of rural poverty and our underground drug economy in a raw, real setting.
‘Frozen River’ (2008)
To what lengths will a mother go in order to buy her family a coveted double-wide trailer? Melissa Leo portrays a Dollar Store worker who turns to human smuggling to achieve the bleakest margins of the American Dream. Now 61 years old, Leo is the most underrated actor of her generation.
‘Mommie Dearest’ (1981); ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ (1968)
Two sides of motherhood. “Mommie Dearest” is a mother’s insanity seen through the eyes of a daughter, while “Rosemary’s Baby” offers up the terror of impending motherhood. Both are dark, but border on campy after all these years.
‘Terms of Endearment’ (1983)
Something lighter and heartfelt. Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger were never better. Jack Nicholson is at his peak, winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role.
‘Imitation of Life’ (1959)
This was one of director Douglas Sirk’s Technicolor melodramas. But there is something stark and challenging underneath all the lush colors, including a complex story of race, identity and class.
