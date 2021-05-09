 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Mother of the Year says the more kids you have, 'the easier it gets'
Doris and Duane Feilmeier of Hartington with Gov. Pete Ricketts. Doris, Nebraska's Mother of the Year, manages two service stations and volunteers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the local 4-H club.

Nebraska's 2021 Mother of the Year and her husband spent Mother's Day making a 1,000-mile road trip to see their newest grandbaby. 

Doris Feilmeier, 66, of Hartington and her husband of 46 years, Duane, were driving to Brookshire, Texas, near Houston. The Feilmeiers' 25th grandchild, A.J. Blum, was born last week to their daughter Angela Blum.

Feilmeier was honored Thursday by Gov. Pete Ricketts during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln. The award recognizes Doris’ devotion to her family and contributions to her community, where she manages two service stations and volunteers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the local 4-H club.

Seven of the eight Feilmeier children attended the ceremony, with only Angela absent. Doris, who packed sandwiches and fried chicken for the trip to Texas, spoke by cellphone just as Duane drove across the border into Texas. 

"The sad part is that in February when I won, I was told that (because of the pandemic) no guests would be able to attend the ceremony," Doris said. "Then it changed, but I didn't think to tell (Angela). When she found out, she said, 'Mom, I would've been there!'"

Doris grew up on a farm going to a country school with eight grades in one room. She and her eight siblings were expected to help with meals, laundry, cleaning, milking and other chores.

"The more (children) you have, the easier it gets," she said. "They take care of each other."

Doris and Duane Feilmeier. Doris, Nebraska's Mother of the Year, credited her husband as "a model parent." He always told me how beautiful I was when carrying a child and complimented me on caring for the children."

Doris said the example of her own mother helped her immensely in raising a family. She also credited her husband. 

"Two people have impacted my life. My mother was very special to me. One lesson was to pray for the poor souls in purgatory, another was to observe the golden rule," she said. "My husband, Duane, has been a model parent. He always told me how beautiful I was when carrying a child and complimented me on caring for the children." 

When Doris is having a tough day, she leans on her longtime credo: “The day is what you make it. You can either have a bad day or good day ... your choice.”

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

