Nebraska's Mother of the Year says the more kids you have, 'the easier it gets'

Nebraska's 2021 Mother of the Year and her husband spent Mother's Day making a 1,000-mile road trip to see their newest grandbaby.

Doris Feilmeier, 66, of Hartington and her husband of 46 years, Duane, were driving to Brookshire, Texas, near Houston. The Feilmeiers' 25th grandchild, A.J. Blum, was born last week to their daughter Angela Blum.

Feilmeier was honored Thursday by Gov. Pete Ricketts during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln. The award recognizes Doris’ devotion to her family and contributions to her community, where she manages two service stations and volunteers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the local 4-H club.

Seven of the eight Feilmeier children attended the ceremony, with only Angela absent. Doris, who packed sandwiches and fried chicken for the trip to Texas, spoke by cellphone just as Duane drove across the border into Texas.

"The sad part is that in February when I won, I was told that (because of the pandemic) no guests would be able to attend the ceremony," Doris said. "Then it changed, but I didn't think to tell (Angela). When she found out, she said, 'Mom, I would've been there!'"