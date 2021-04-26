Nebraska's population grew 7.4% during past decade, moving state up to 37th largest in rankings

Nebraska’s solid population growth over the last decade helped the state preserve all three of its seats in Congress and pass West Virginia to become the nation’s 37th largest state.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Monday announced the official 2020 population counts for Nebraska and all 50 states for purposes of congressional apportionment.

Nebraska’s official head count of 1,961,504 represented a 7.4% increase over its 2010 count — the same as the national growth rate during the decade.

In fact, Nebraska's population growth ranked 20th among the states. That was enough to help the state keep all three of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nebraska last lost a seat in 1960.

The past decade's growth was also strong by Nebraska's historical standards. It was the second best decade for the state in the past century.

Monday’s figure continued a recent pattern of Nebraska population growth that has now reached three decades. The state’s growth rate was 8.4% during the 1990s and 6.7% for the 2000s.

While those numbers were stronger than previous decades, they ranked in the bottom half compared with other states.