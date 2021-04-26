Nebraska's population grew 7.4% during past decade, moving state up to 37th largest in rankings

Nebraska’s solid population growth over the last decade helped the state preserve all three of its seats in Congress and pass West Virginia to become the nation’s 37th largest state.
The U.S. Census Bureau on Monday announced the official 2020 population counts for Nebraska and all 50 states for purposes of congressional apportionment.
Nebraska’s official head count of 1,961,504 represented a 7.4% increase over its 2010 count — the same as the national growth rate during the decade.
In fact, Nebraska's population growth ranked 20th among the states. That was enough to help the state keep all three of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nebraska last lost a seat in 1960.
The past decade's growth was also strong by Nebraska's historical standards. It was the second best decade for the state in the past century.
Monday’s figure continued a recent pattern of Nebraska population growth that has now reached three decades. The state’s growth rate was 8.4% during the 1990s and 6.7% for the 2000s.
While those numbers were stronger than previous decades, they ranked in the bottom half compared with other states.
Nebraska’s 2020 population figure came in well ahead of West Virginia’s 1,793,716, moving Nebraska’s population up to 37th among the states. West Virginia lost 3.2% of its population in the decade, along with a congressional seat.
This is the first time Nebraska has moved up in the state rankings since at least 1900. Nebraska most recently dropped two spots from 36th to 38th after the 2000 Census, falling behind Nevada and New Mexico.
Iowa’s official 2020 headcount of 3,190,369 represented 4.7% growth over the past decade — 28th among the states. Iowa will keep all four of its seats in Congress.
West Virginia was one of seven states to lose seats. Also losing seats were California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Texas gained two seats, while Colorado, Montana, Florida, North Carolina and Oregon gained one each.
The Census release Monday did not include any population counts for smaller geographies — from counties and cities all the way down to individual blocks.
Due to COVID-19 and other factors, those detailed counts have been delayed until August. That will likely require Nebraska lawmakers to meet in a special session to draw up boundaries for individual congressional districts, the Legislature and other offices.
The Constitution requires a census of the population every 10 years.
