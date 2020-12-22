Nebraska's population growth slowest since 1989

Nebraska’s slow but steady population growth pulled back from its normal walking pace in 2020.
A demographic researcher said Nebraska’s low level of growth reflects some of the state’s root challenges in growing its population, not the coronavirus pandemic.
Population estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau indicated that Nebraska grew by just under 5,000 people from July 2019 to July 2020 — or just about one-quarter of 1%.
David Drozd, research coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research, said the growth was the smallest gain and the lowest rate of increase since 1989 for Nebraska.
Drozd attributed the relatively small growth to a slowing of the state’s birth rate and its increasing number of deaths as baby boomers age. Plus, he said, Nebraska isn’t gaining as much population from international immigration and still loses people on net to other states.
Drozd said the pandemic is largely not incorporated into the new census estimates. The model that the Census Bureau uses to produce the estimates uses data, such as births and tax records, that wouldn’t have changed in the time period the bureau analyzes, he said.
The new population estimates are the last annual numbers before release of the full 10-year census count, which the Census Bureau will make public next year.
While Nebraska’s growth has slowed, other states are in a similar position.
Drozd said 20 states had their lowest annual growth of the last decade in the 2020 figures. A total of 16 states lost population in the 2020 numbers.
For the full decade, Nebraska’s growth rate ranks 20th best among the states.
That bodes well for Nebraska when seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are apportioned after the full 2020 population count. With that growth, Drozd said Nebraska is in no danger of losing one of its three congressional seats.
In total, Nebraska is estimated to have a population of 1.937 million.
