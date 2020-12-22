Nebraska's population growth slowest since 1989

Nebraska’s slow but steady population growth pulled back from its normal walking pace in 2020.

A demographic researcher said Nebraska’s low level of growth reflects some of the state’s root challenges in growing its population, not the coronavirus pandemic.

Population estimates released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau indicated that Nebraska grew by just under 5,000 people from July 2019 to July 2020 — or just about one-quarter of 1%.

David Drozd, research coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research, said the growth was the smallest gain and the lowest rate of increase since 1989 for Nebraska.

Drozd attributed the relatively small growth to a slowing of the state’s birth rate and its increasing number of deaths as baby boomers age. Plus, he said, Nebraska isn’t gaining as much population from international immigration and still loses people on net to other states.

Drozd said the pandemic is largely not incorporated into the new census estimates. The model that the Census Bureau uses to produce the estimates uses data, such as births and tax records, that wouldn’t have changed in the time period the bureau analyzes, he said.