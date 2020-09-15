Nebraska's property tax credit drops slightly due to increase in valuations

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — In a year when lowering local property taxes was a top priority of the governor and state lawmakers, a credit provided to homeowners and farms will be a little bit less.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Revenue announced the state's property tax credit for 2020 will be slightly lower than the year before.

The credit, which shows up on property tax statements that come due next year, will amount to $102.21 for each $100,000 of valuation on a home or business. The credit for each $100,000 in valuation of agricultural land will be $122.64.

That compares to a credit of $104.15 for homeowners and a credit of $124.98 for farmers/ranchers on property taxes paid this year.

The reason? Property valuations rose about 1.8% this year across the state to $269 billion, so the $275 million devoted by the state for the credits didn't go quite as far.

The property tax credit program started 13 years ago under then-Gov. Dave Heineman and has increased steadily from the initial $105 million a year to $275 million a year ago.