Nebraska's Simmons Safari Park bison herd grows with birth of calf

The bison herd at the Simmons Safari Park in Ashland grew by one with the birth of a calf last month.

The auburn-colored calf was born May 11 and can be seen roaming Bison Plains with its mother and herd. Bison calves turn dark brown a few months after birth, the same time their characteristic hump and horns start to grow.

Because the mother has been caring for her baby, keepers haven't directly interacted with the calf yet and do not know if it is male or female.

Since its opening in 1998, the safari park has worked to conserve bison and educate the public about the threats facing the native species, according to a press release. The calf makes for a total of 32 bison at the park.

In addition to the bison herd, the park is also home to a variety of animals, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow, American white pelicans, white-tailed deer, Sandhill cranes and trumpeter swans.

