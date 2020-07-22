Nebraska's state marching band contest canceled amid concerns over COVID-19

The Nebraska State Bandmasters Association on Wednesday announced it was canceling its annual fall marching band contest over pandemic concerns.

The State Marching Contest and Festival are normally the exciting finish to the high school marching season. Bands from all across the state converge on sites in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha to perform the shows they worked to perfect all season.

Michael Schlake, the association’s marching chair, said the association’s executive board felt they couldn’t ensure the safety of everyone involved, from students and directors to judges, vendors and spectators.

“There’s just no way to host an event this large and do so safely for our students,” he said.

Schlake said the association would also be canceling, in conjunction with sponsoring schools, five other NSBA-sanctioned shows in the Lincoln and Omaha area.

Those are the Wildcat Invitational, Titan Invitational, Capital City Championships, Chieftain Invitational and Omaha Marching Invitational.

While student safety concerns were paramount, the association was also concerned that they could take a financial hit if they held the contests and few bands showed up, he said.