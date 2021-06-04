 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Simmons Safari Park bison herd grows with birth of calf
Nebraska's Simmons Safari Park bison herd grows with birth of calf

Bison calf

A bison calf born May 11 sits with its herd at the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska. 

 Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park

See what life is like on South Dakota’s Wolakota Buffalo Range and why the bison is a critical part of Lakota’s past, present and future.

The bison herd at the Simmons Safari Park in Ashland grew by one with the birth of a calf last month.

The auburn-colored calf was born May 11 and can be seen roaming Bison Plains with its mother and herd. Bison calves turn dark brown a few months after birth, the same time their characteristic hump and horns start to grow.

Because the mother has been caring for her baby, keepers haven't directly interacted with the calf yet and do not know if it is male or female. 

Since its opening in 1998, the safari park has worked to conserve bison and educate the public about the threats facing the native species, according to a press release. The calf makes for a total of 32 bison at the park.

In addition to the bison herd, the park is also home to a variety of animals, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow, American white pelicans, white-tailed deer, Sandhill cranes and trumpeter swans.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

