If You Go

The middle of March to early April is the best time to see sandhill cranes in central Nebraska as they head north to their breeding grounds in Alaska and Canada and as far north as Siberia.

Here are two places to visit:

Crane Trust Nature & VIsitor Center

9325 S Alda Road, Wood River. Right off Exit 305 Interstate-80

Open seven days a week in March. Visitor Center hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

There is still time to book spots in blinds along the river. Go to cranetrust.org/visit for availability

Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary

43700 Elm Island Road, Gibbon. Two miles south and 2 miles west of Exit 285 Interstate-80

Open seven days a week Feb. 25-April 9. Visitor center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations may be made online or by calling 308-468-5282 for crane viewing experiences. Phone lines are limited, so reserve online for best results.