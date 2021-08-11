New effort to expand broadband access in rural Nebraska

Four young Nebraskans have been selected for a new fellowship program aimed at boosting broadband access in rural communities.

The four American Connection Corps fellows in Nebraska are: Oliver Borchers-Williams, who will work in Humboldt; Michael Dwiggins, who will be in Lincoln; Kenneth Edwards in Auburn; and Breanna Wirth in Valentine.

They are part of a national program headed by Land O'Lakes and Lead For America, a nonprofit group that helps develop young civic leaders.

The Nebraska fellows are being supported by Scoular, a global grain trader based in Omaha, and Zoetis, an animal health company with facilities in Lincoln.

During their two-year fellowships, they will contribute to local community development initiatives. In particular, they will work on projects to make broadband service more available to Nebraskans, especially those in rural areas.

“As we expand broadband, there’s a need to train Nebraskans to make the most of digital opportunities,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a press release announcing the fellows.