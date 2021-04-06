New health study of Mead contamination outlined by UNMC and Creighton

For some people it was the headaches, bloody noses and trouble breathing. For others, it was watching their dogs stumble around the house, bumping into doors and walls.

For Amanda Ruhe, it was the inability to breathe and having her eyes swell shut then ooze pus.

Residents and workers in the Mead area, who have become worried about their health and environment, got a glimmer of hope Tuesday when health officials explained a University of Nebraska/Creighton University proposed study during a virtual meeting.

Residents have said they believe their medical issues are tied to the local ethanol plant's unusual practice of making ethanol from chemically coated seeds. (Other ethanol plants use unadulterated kernels.)

AltEn Ethanol has stockpiled more than 84,000 tons of contaminated waste on site and has spread more than 33,400 tons of ethanol residue on neighboring fields, according to information presented at the meeting.

Sampling of AltEn's ethanol residue by state regulators has found pesticides (including some banned in Europe) at many times the level considered safe for aquatic life.