New health study of Mead contamination outlined by UNMC and Creighton

For some people it was the headaches, bloody noses and trouble breathing. For others, it was watching their dogs stumble around the house, bumping into doors and walls.
For Amanda Ruhe, it was the inability to breathe and having her eyes swell shut then ooze pus.
Residents and workers in the Mead area, who have become worried about their health and environment, got a glimmer of hope Tuesday when health officials explained a University of Nebraska/Creighton University proposed study during a virtual meeting.
Residents have said they believe their medical issues are tied to the local ethanol plant's unusual practice of making ethanol from chemically coated seeds. (Other ethanol plants use unadulterated kernels.)
AltEn Ethanol has stockpiled more than 84,000 tons of contaminated waste on site and has spread more than 33,400 tons of ethanol residue on neighboring fields, according to information presented at the meeting.
Sampling of AltEn's ethanol residue by state regulators has found pesticides (including some banned in Europe) at many times the level considered safe for aquatic life.
It was clear from Tuesday's meeting that if the study is to be fully executed, it will require a significant infusion of dollars, whether from the state, federal government, philanthropic community or industry. That's because its long-term cost, over a decade or so, could reach $10 million, according to Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health.
The study group will seek funding from the Legislature, grants from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, federal aid, including grants from the National Institutes of Health, and philanthropic support, said Khan and Dr. Eleanor Rogan, who is leading the study. Rogan chairs the Department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health at UNMC College of Public Health.
"This situation that has arisen is a state problem," Rogan said. "(State funding) seems appropriate to me ... so we know what the problems are and how they can be addressed."
This potential cost of the study owes to its scope and timeline: medical screenings, a review of area hospital records, urine and blood samples from residents and workers (on a voluntary basis), tests of land, water and air, and of fish, insects and animals. And the costliest proposal: tracking people for years to see if they develop health problems.
The fact that a study is being attempted is owing to a philanthropic donation. The Claire M. Hubbard Foundation provided $200,000 in seed money, Khan said.
Dr. Anne Hubbard, a retired pediatric radiologist, provided the funding via her family's foundation.
The contamination at Mead is a potentially serious threat to public health, Hubbard said in a statement provided The World-Herald. She said she is especially concerned for the neurocognitive and behavioral health of babies and children. Noting that Nebraska is already a hotspot for pediatric cancer, she said the contaminants at Mead present the potential for future pediatric cancers.
The Mead community "needed big funding fast," she said.
Information on donating can be found at the NU Foundation.
Rogan and Khan said the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and AltEn have agreed to cooperate with the study. Additionally, Bayer has agreed to coordinate a meeting with seed companies so that Nebraska researchers have a better handle on the properties of the chemicals involved, Khan said.