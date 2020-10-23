New Highway 281 bridge is open; previous span was wiped out after Spencer Dam collapsed

LINCOLN — The last roadway washed out by the epic flooding in 2019 has reopened.

Gov. Pete Ricketts joined other officials on Thursday to mark the milestone and celebrate the completion of a bridge on U.S. Highway 281 that spans the new channel of the Niobrara River, south of Spencer.

A huge section of the highway was washed out when the Spencer Dam, just upriver, collapsed on the night of March 13-14, 2019. The river cut a new channel, requiring a second, 1,050-foot-long bridge to be built below the dam.

The new span was finished on Oct. 15 — 580 days after the floods — replacing a temporary bridge that had been in place since July 2019. A 127-mile detour had been required to cross the river before the installation of the temporary, one-lane bridge.