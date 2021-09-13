New Jersey man to walk across Nebraska for Cozad girl battling brain tumor

During Hickey's Nebraska walk, he'll take rest days and stop in towns to talk about what he's doing for Paishence. His route, which may change as he goes, will mostly stick to highways.

Paishence has been in good spirits, her mom said. She goes to preschool and is proud to carry her purple backpack adorned with a unicorn every day.

She's back to playing Barbies with her older sister. A girly girl, according to Mom, Paishence fills her free time playing dress up and talking about makeup and jewelry.

Paishence and her family met Hickey after a Kansas City Royals game earlier in September. Paishence and her three siblings took to Hickey right away, Meyer said.

"He thinks about others. It's an honor for him to do this and to try to help families to raise awareness," Meyer said.

Paishence and her family will tackle the first mile of the journey with Hickey. Then, they will meet him in Omaha when he finishes the walk.

"This is all about her, and she's going to be there for it. Hopefully, I'm making a difference for her family," Hickey said.

