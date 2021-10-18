New Nebraska film incentives aimed at luring big movie projects

It is Bishoff's first film as director and writer after collaborating with a fellow Omaha native, Erich Hover, on seven movies, including "The Turkey Bowl." That 2019 comedy was about a pickup football game over Thanksgiving that included an appearance by legendary Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer.

The movie was shot in Oklahoma because that state offered a 30% rebate on filmmaking expenses, Bishoff said.

"It was the only way to get that film made," he said.

Oklahoma's incentives, which are capped at $30 million a year, are also the main reason famed director Martin Scorsese is filming his latest project in the Sooner State, according to Bishoff. The movie, "Killers of a Flower Moon," stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

"The industry is still driven by not only location, but incentive packages," said Laurie Richards, the State of Nebraska's film officer.

Nebraska's new law, which went into effect Oct. 1, sets aside $1 million for incentives for feature films that are shot on-location in Nebraska and tell a Nebraska story. Projects must use Nebraska workers, and spend at least $1 million filming in the state, to qualify for grants of up to $400,000.