New school facility designed to protect Nebraska community's residents from severe weather

More than once, Linda Jensen has uttered a silent prayer and hunkered down in the hallway of her Central City home as tornado sirens blared.

Her brick home, like so many in the community along the Platte River, has no basement. The area's high water table makes that impractical.

Now, she and her neighbors have a safer option: A $7.7 million school gymnasium that doubles as a community tornado shelter.

"We're definitely glad to have it," said Jensen, who is also the town's city clerk and treasurer. "We've been lucky — we haven't been hit."

The building has piqued the interest of communities inside and outside of Nebraska, said Jeff Jensen, superintendent of the Central City Public Schools. It is significant for its unusual design, affordability, dual purpose and federal funding.

The structure, a tornado-resilient, all-concrete domed building, is the first of its kind in the state, Jensen said. It is designed to withstand winds of up to 250 mph.

While it was costly to build, it was still cheaper than a traditional gymnasium, Jensen said, which the district was told would be closer to $11 million.

Of interest to other cash-strapped school districts and communities: more than half the cost was underwritten by the federal government. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided more than $4 million in hazard mitigation grant money toward construction.

On top of everything else, Jensen said, it's a beautiful building.

"It's awesome," he said. "It looks like an arena."

Lexy Hindt, recovery section manager for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, credited Central City Public Schools for its persistence in seeking federal funding, noting that the district "tried many times" to access the pot of FEMA money that was eventually tapped.

The key to the district's success was federal aid triggered by the 2019 flood, she said.

The flood caused more than $3.4 billion in damage and led to the federal government's largest-ever allocation to Nebraska of money that can be spent only on disaster preparedness (as opposed to cleanup and repairs).

Cathi Sanders, mitigation director for the FEMA region that includes Nebraska, applauded the use of hazard mitigation dollars for the project.

“We are no strangers to severe weather here in the Midwest, and this safe room will provide protection to the students and the surrounding community, with the added benefit of serving as a multipurpose center for the students," she said in a statement.

The school district provided about $3 million toward the building, and donors chipped in about $700,000, Jensen said.

"This is unique for Nebraska and something that will serve us very well," Jensen said.

A limiting factor for other communities interested in a similar building would be construction itself. Jensen said only a handful of companies in the U.S. build concrete-domed buildings.

The district was in need of a new gym, he said. The old gym, built in 1994, had seating for fewer than 900 people.

The new gym will seat more than 2,000 people, which puts Central City in a position to host district wrestling and basketball tournaments as well as major community events, he said.

The community is between Grand Island and Columbus.

During an emergency, the building is designed to shelter, 2,865 people, nearly all of the city's population of about 3,000.

Construction is complete and the building opens Thursday, with its first event a wrestling match Thursday evening.