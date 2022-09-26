 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New tech, collars help boost Nebraska's efforts to monitor bighorn sheep

  Updated
bighorn4

An ewe runs for the hills after receiving a new collar and ear tag.

 JUSTIN HAAG, NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE

At only 2 and 3 weeks old, these bighorn sheep lambs are having a total blast while exploring their new surroundings together.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is better able to monitor the health, movements and distribution of bighorn sheep in the Wildcat Hills thanks to a project completed this month.

With the help of a helicopter capture crew, Game and Parks placed tracking collars on 27 sheep over two days last week.

“These are GPS-linked radio collars. It shows on a computer where they are moving, what direction they are going,” said Todd Nordeen, big game disease and research program manager. “It helps us find them so we can monitor their health and see how they are doing physically as well.”

Similar to past efforts, the helicopter crew used a net gun to ensnare individual sheep, place them in a sling bag and ferry them back to mobile processing sites. At those locations, a crew of Game and Parks employees, partners and volunteers placed collars and numbered identification tags on the animals, collected tissue samples and returned them to the wild in a matter of minutes.

bighorn1.jpg

Workers process a bighorn sheep ewe at Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area. In the past, it was usually done during the winter months.

While the effort may have resembled sheep capture efforts of the past, it had one key difference — the temperature. The weather during this effort was in large contrast to past captures in winter months in Nebraska.

The danger of sheep overheating has traditionally led wildlife researchers to capture when it is cold. Nordeen said the decision to try September was influenced by other western states that have had recent success capturing sheep in the summer. A considerable benefit, he said, is that the sheep have not yet grown their heavy winter coats that hinder cooling efforts.

It was also easier on the people involved because it isn’t so cold, Nordeen said.

“There are limitations,” he said. “If it’s really hot, you are limited to doing it in the morning. In the wintertime, you can do it all day long. It’s easier this time of the year on the samples, not having to worry about them freezing. It’s something we found we can do effectively at different times of year besides just in the wintertime, which we’ve done in the past.”

bighorn2

Workers carry a bighorn sheep to its release after giving it a new collar. They are, clockwise from right, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission employees Brooke Gschwind, Hunter Baillie, Todd Nordeen and Ashley Hodge, and Jonathan Jenks, distinguished professor emeritus of wildlife science at South Dakota State.

Nordeen said no animals were lost, at least initially.

Another change is the technology of the tracking collars. The duration of use for previous collars has been limited to battery life and required recapture to be replaced, but ones installed this month are solar-powered. Barring malfunction, they are expected to last the life of the animal without needing to be replaced, and can even be removed remotely. That, Nordeen said, means the animals may not need to be captured again.

The processing site was staged one morning at Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area and the next at Cedar Canyon WMA. Each was extensively burned by wildfires this summer, which has affected the sheep.

“It’s had an impact on them, at least initially, kicking them out of certain areas for a short time," Nordeen said. "But, they seem to kind of circle back around and eventually come back into those burned areas. They kind of like that area, and they’re sticking to it.”

bighorn3.jpg

The helicopter carries a sheep to the processing site at Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area. The wildlife area is among the thousands of acres burned by wildfires this summer.

The bighorn sheep, reintroduced to the Pine Ridge in the 1980s and later the Wildcat Hills, have long suffered disease losses stemming from mycoplasma bacteria, just as they have in other states. The bacteria causes severe illnesses and die-offs among herds. Collaring efforts allow monitoring of the animals that provides vital data that can be used to find solutions to the issue.

“It’s been challenge for us and all across the country,” Nordeen said. “It’s been a long haul, but we’re still trying to turn things around.”

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald's special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine.

