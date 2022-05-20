New UNL grad left the farm for graduation ceremony — with chancellor's encouragement

Grady Johnson was undecided about whether to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's undergraduate commencement ceremony.

While he understood the importance of his degree, the 22-year-old newly minted agriculture economics graduate also understood the importance of getting the soybeans and corn fully planted at his family's farm about three miles west of Holdrege.

“There are only so many hours of the day, and the season to get the corn in the ground. Every day that it could be in that it’s not in, it’s costing us yield come fall,” Johnson said.

But a push from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green got Johnson to come to Lincoln.

On April 28, Johnson went on Twitter and posted a photo of himself listening to a college lecture via Zoom inside a John Deere planter. He wrote that he told his mom, Holly, that “the only way I would shut the planter down to attend commencement was if @RonnieDGreen retweeted.”

It was a rare tweet sent by Johnson and the one that has captured the most attention, with more than 550 likes.

A little more than half an hour later, Green took the bait as he retweeted and added, “Better get that cap and gown on ..."

“He called me out, so I had to go,” Johnson said, laughing.

Green also got a chuckle out of the exchange and the traction it got. His response to Johnson drew more than 1,500 likes.

“I think that’s just reflective of people being supportive of higher education and supportive of him,” Green said, adding that Johnson “is a bright young man.”

Johnson put on the cap and gown on and walked across the Memorial Stadium stage May 14. In addition to his major, Johnson also earned a minor in agronomy.

Johnson’s degree was one of a record 3,613 degrees awarded by UNL at last weekend’s ceremonies.

Prior to the undergraduate ceremony, Green sought out Johnson. They shook hands and posed for a photo.

The two discussed their agriculture backgrounds. Green grew up on a farm, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal science, and worked in animal science and genetics.

“It was just a nice conversation,” Johnson said.

During his college career, Johnson often divided his time between driving to Lincoln for on-campus classes and listening to online lectures while working full-time on the farm. Johnson was able to perfect his routine thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that, for a portion of his college career, at least, moved all of his classes online.

Johnson said he was able to listen to his online lectures while working on the farm by using his cellular data-capable iPad that routed the audio through the Bluetooth audio systems in the farm vehicles.

"The tractor drives itself," he said. "You just got to turn it and watch over everything and make sure nothing breaks."

During some of the busier farming periods, including harvest season, Johnson would spend his days in the fields and then do his college assignments each night. Those obviously made for long days, but Johnson remembers them fondly.

"I feel like it made it that much more rewarding when I did get my degree," he said. "I had a fantastic experience at the university. I met a lot of people and (made) connections that will last a lifetime. I had fantastic professors."

Now that he has his degree, Johnson plans to put it into practice by farming full-time with his father, Blake.

“It’s nice to be back home and get to implement some of the stuff I learned at the university," he said, "and hopefully continue to pass it on to the next generation someday.”

