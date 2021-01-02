New UNO counterterrorism center will aid in Homeland Security's bioterrorism exercise in February

Still, Richardson said, the governmentwide response to those early warnings was uneven. He began planning the February drill, called VALEX 21 (for Validation Exercise) soon after he was appointed. In particular, he sees a gap between the intelligence gatherers in the biosurveillance center and the medical personnel — he calls them the “white coats” — at places like UNMC.

He said his visit was meant to narrow that gap.

The exercise will involve all U.S. federal agencies involved with biodefense, plus officials from Canada and Great Britain.

This exercise is really designed to test the civil servants who carry on no matter who is president, he said.

“It’s when you’re in transition when you’re most vulnerable,” Richardson said. “We’re going to run an exercise to make sure we can do it better.”

Ligon said NCITE researchers have been asked to write realistic scenarios for the exercise, and to observe how the government responds.

She is enthusiastic about the recognition the exercise gives to the new center, and to NU.