New UNO counterterrorism center will aid in Homeland Security's bioterrorism exercise in February

When the Ebola virus struck West Africa in 2014 and the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Wuhan, China, last year, federal officials quickly tapped experts at the University of Nebraska for assistance.
Now it’s becoming clearer: If terrorists ever unleashed a virus as a biological weapon, Washington would look to Nebraska for help again.
Earlier this month, a top member of the Department of Homeland Security’s counterterrorism team visited Omaha and Lincoln to learn about the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s biocontainment program and tour the hospital’s quarantine facilities.
Dave Richardson, an assistant secretary who heads DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, hopes to involve NU in a DHS exercise in February that will test how well the far-flung government agencies that would handle a bioterrorism attack would respond.
“It helps to get Nebraska on DHS’ radar screen,” said Gina Ligon, co-founder of UNO’s new National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center. “It was really great to get him out here.”
Last year UNO won a 10-year, $36.5 million federal grant to serve as the center’s national hub. The grant makes UNO “the center of gravity for terrorism research in the U.S. right now,” Ligon said at the time.
Richardson also met with UNO/UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold and Bob Hinson, the retiring director of National Strategic Research Institute, an NU-based alliance whose members conduct research for U.S. Strategic Command.
Richardson, a retired Marine officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was appointed by President Donald Trump to his current position in July. He said he is trying to raise the profile of the National Biosurveillance Integration Center, a key cog in biodefense strategy that has been criticized as ineffective in past reports by the Government Accountability Office.
The biosurveillance center was established after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the anthrax attacks targeting political and media figures soon after. Its job is to identify nationally significant biological threats — either naturally occurring, or bioterror attacks — and then coordinate federal response while alerting public health agencies at all levels, including state and local.
In 2018, the Trump administration created the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, in part to “promote readiness for chemical, biological, nuclear, and health security threats,” according to its mission statement. The office oversees the biosurveillance center.
With a national death toll from COVID-19 now at 347,000 and mounting, the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been widely criticized. But Richardson praises the biosurveillance center for its quick response.
He said the center began alerting federal agencies about the coronavirus Jan. 2, 2020, two days after Chinese health officials first reported a cluster of cases in Wuhan.
Still, Richardson said, the governmentwide response to those early warnings was uneven. He began planning the February drill, called VALEX 21 (for Validation Exercise) soon after he was appointed. In particular, he sees a gap between the intelligence gatherers in the biosurveillance center and the medical personnel — he calls them the “white coats” — at places like UNMC.
He said his visit was meant to narrow that gap.
The exercise will involve all U.S. federal agencies involved with biodefense, plus officials from Canada and Great Britain.
This exercise is really designed to test the civil servants who carry on no matter who is president, he said.
“It’s when you’re in transition when you’re most vulnerable,” Richardson said. “We’re going to run an exercise to make sure we can do it better.”
Ligon said NCITE researchers have been asked to write realistic scenarios for the exercise, and to observe how the government responds.
She is enthusiastic about the recognition the exercise gives to the new center, and to NU.
“I think DHS was just blown away to see all this happening in Nebraska,” Ligon said. “It’s one more feather in our cap.”
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer