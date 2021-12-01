New wildlife rehab center in Omaha will offer some of the best care in the country

Advanced technology will allow the general public to watch babies being fed in one of the 16 nurseries, and students from elementary to the college level can view the latest surgical practices.

Special lighting means animals in some nurseries can keep their natural circadian rhythms until they are released back into the wild. Sales at the gift shop will support the organization, which is run completely on donations.

About $500,000 for the project still needs to be raised.

Even the outside of the acre property has been redone after drainage work was required on the parking lot. The amount of concrete was cut in half to allow space for four forest and prairie ecosystems.

The organization is often asked for recommendations on bird feeders and bat houses and examples will dot the outside so the public can see them at work.

“We’re hoping to use the landscaping for education,” Stastny said. “Our students can come out and see landscapes here. The public can see how they can make their home landscapes naturally sustainable.”

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab will keep its location in Washington County for the birds, raccoons, beavers and opossums staying in outdoor enclosures. Those types of pens won’t be used at the new facility.