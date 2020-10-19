News of the death of Columbus first grader and her family hit 'like a punch in the stomach'

A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Barcel and Miller became friends in 2017 but "became much more" and planned to marry, according to an obituary posted on the website of the Columbus funeral home. Barcel reveled in serving as a father to Natasha, who was born during Janelle’s first marriage. The couple welcomed their son, "Baby Alex," on June 2.

Miller graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk. After attending South Dakota State University for one year, she returned to Columbus, where she worked at Bomgaars.

"As a sister and daughter, she loved fiercely," her family said on the funeral home website. "As a mother, she loved unconditionally as her Heavenly Father loved her."

Miller's survivors include her parents, Roger and Kylie Miller, and sisters Brittnie, LeAnn and Kendra Miller.

Natasha Lambrecht also is survived by her father, Nicholas Lambrecht.

Barcel graduated from Columbus High School and then began working with Barcel Logging. Later, he worked for Commonwealth Electric and was employed by Capital City Electric at the time of his death.