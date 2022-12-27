Nine animals die in Christmas Day fire at Nebraska exotic animal farm

A devastating fire on Christmas Day killed nine animals at Critter Close Ups, an educational exotic animal program in Herman, Nebraska.

Five Capuchin monkeys, three African serval cats and a coatimundi, a relative of the raccoon, were killed in the blaze, which started in a barn about 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Herman is located about 40 miles north of Omaha.

Jodi Osborne, owner of Critter Close Ups, said the fire was likely started by a wood-burning stove. They typically ran two furnaces to keep the barn above 70 degrees for the tropical animals, but the stove provided extra warmth during a spell of extremely cold weather.

Osborne said the fire was noticed by her husband when he got up to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. He called to her and they both went to the barn to try to save the animals.

"I shot up out of bed like a bolt of lightning and ran outside," Osborne said.

Osborne and her husband ran into the burning barn to get as many animals out as possible. They were able to get four animals evacuated before fire engulfed the entire structure.

"By the time I got the fourth cage out, the whole barn was full of smoke," she said. "I couldn't see six to eight inches in front of my face. The whole 80-foot barn was covered in flames."

Osborne tried to drive her minivan into the side of the building to create a hole for the monkeys to escape from, but police told her to stop out of fear that the building would collapse on her car.

For Osborne and her family, the past few days have been painful.

"When I got these monkeys — they were very expensive — I thought that if something happened to them, I would be upset about the money," Osborne said through tears. "But that's not at all what I'm thinking about. I just keep thinking about the fact that they were in that burning building with all the smoke and fire. They had to have been so scared."

Critter Close Ups provides educational experiences with an array of exotic animals, often appearing at birthday parties and county fairs. Osborne said they typically have between 40 and 50 animals, depending on if there are any babies.

Osborne said she will continue to run the business despite the loss. A GoFundMe was set up to help cover costs of equipment and food lost in the fire.