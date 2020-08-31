 Skip to main content
Nine UNL Greek houses have small clusters of COVID-19 cases; Green says they're not being 'targeted'
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has no desire to blame or shame sororities and fraternities over coronavirus cases, UNL’s chancellor said Monday night.

Ronnie Green said in a Zoom meeting with fraternity members that there have been “rumors and innuendoes” about UNL’s approach to the situation. The university has reported publicly, primarily through social media, that eight sororities and one fraternity are in quarantine because they have had virus clusters. The sororities are Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta, Pi Beta Phi, Kappa Alpha Theta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Phi and Kappa Kappa Gamma; the fraternity is Beta Theta Pi.

Green said that there is “no negative publicity” intended and that students who have concerns should get tested. Greek organizations shouldn’t try to handle the situation internally, he said.

Green also held a call with sororities.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department receives test results from all sources in the area, he said. If there is a cluster of cases in a housing facility, the Health Department will recommend that those who live there go into quarantine.

Green, who noted that he and his children were members of the Greek system, said he can “very candidly disabuse” the notion that the Greek houses are being “targeted” for embarrassment. If a dormitory has a cluster, he said, quarantining will be used there, too, but that hasn’t been required.

The Greek houses faced small clusters of cases — four or five each, at least initially — but enough to quarantine the houses.

In all, UNL has reported 197 cases as of Sunday.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

