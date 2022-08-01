No cakewalk: Omaha woman claims the $1 million Powerball prize

Like many Nebraskans, Wendy Donahue bought some Mega Millions tickets last week as the lottery jackpot surged toward $1 billion.
But when she stopped by the Baker’s Supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road, she also picked up a ticket for the July 25 Powerball drawing, with a projected payout of $130 million.
That turned out to be a good move.
Donahue’s ticket matched the five white numbers (25, 37, 38, 39, 65) but missed the Powerball (05) — enough to win her a cool $1 million. That payoff beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.
Donahue told lottery officials the biggest prize she had ever won was a cake at a cakewalk when she was 14, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.
She and her husband, Kevin, decided to check their tickets after learning there was a $1 million winner at the Baker’s where they shop.
“We thought, ‘What if?’ ” Donahue told lottery officials. “I zoned in on the third line and said, ‘I think we hit $1 million!’ We were both screaming.”
They tucked the ticket into a safe until they could travel to Nebraska Lottery headquarters July 29, according to the press release. Then they put it in her purse for the drive to Lincoln.
“That was the most stressful drive of my life,” Kevin Donahue told lottery officials.
It’s the largest lottery payoff in Nebraska since Jesus Gomez of Grand Island claimed a $200,000 Cash Crossword scratch-ticket prize June 29.
The Donahues will net $710,000 after 29% is deducted for state and federal taxes, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman. He said they are planning to use the money to fund their retirement.
In three Powerball drawings since Donahue’s win, no one has claimed the top prize. The estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing had reached an estimated $187 million, or $110 million for the cash payout.
The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $1.337 billion (or a $780.5 million cash payout) before the July 29 drawing, when a single winning ticket was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winner has not yet stepped forward.
The winning numbers were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, plus the Mega Ball, 14.
A $2 million winning ticket matching the five white numbers was sold in Bettendorf, Iowa. Four other tickets worth $10,000 matching four white numbers and the Mega Ball were sold in Iowa, and two were sold in Nebraska.
The two Nebraska tickets were sold at the Kum & Go gas station at 8990 Boyd St. in Omaha, and the Pit Stop at 712 N. Highway 6 in Gretna.
The Iowa tickets were sold in Newton, Storm Lake, Manchester and Mount Pleasant.
The Nebraska Lottery: 25 years of fun
A look at how the state has benefited from more than $700 million in funding for education, the environment, the State Fair and gambling assistance programs.
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer