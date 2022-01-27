 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No foul play suspected in two southeast Nebraska deaths
0 Comments

No foul play suspected in two southeast Nebraska deaths

  • 0

Law enforcement investigators do not suspect foul play in the deaths of two people who were found Wednesday inside a Pawnee County home in southeast Nebraska.

The investigation into the deaths of Dirk Dobrovolny, 55, and Ila Dobrovolny, 86, remains ongoing, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. The patrol said both Dobrovolnys lived at the home near Humboldt, about 85 miles south of Omaha.

Deputies with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office found the Dobrovolnys during a welfare check. The deputies performed the check after a postal worker noticed that mail hadn’t been retrieved at the home for multiple weeks, according to the patrol.

After deputies found the bodies, the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the patrol. Investigators did not find any apparent injuries.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert