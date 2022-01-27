No foul play suspected in two southeast Nebraska deaths

Law enforcement investigators do not suspect foul play in the deaths of two people who were found Wednesday inside a Pawnee County home in southeast Nebraska.

The investigation into the deaths of Dirk Dobrovolny, 55, and Ila Dobrovolny, 86, remains ongoing, the Nebraska State Patrol said Thursday. The patrol said both Dobrovolnys lived at the home near Humboldt, about 85 miles south of Omaha.

Deputies with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office found the Dobrovolnys during a welfare check. The deputies performed the check after a postal worker noticed that mail hadn’t been retrieved at the home for multiple weeks, according to the patrol.

After deputies found the bodies, the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the patrol. Investigators did not find any apparent injuries.

