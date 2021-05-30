No longer 'Unknown': Offutt lab wraps up identification of USS Oklahoma dead

For more than a decade, King scoured old newspapers and combed the internet to track down relatives of the long-dead sailors. She has kept in touch with some of the families she met, and attended four funerals of men who were identified.

“It’s been a lot of work — nights, weekends, holidays — but worth every minute,” King said in an email. “I have met some amazing family members and heard many touching, heart-breaking stories.”

“In many ways,” she added, “the USS Oklahoma has dominated my life for the last 11 years.”

As recently as six months ago, the accounting agency still lacked family DNA samples for 25 of the sailors and Marines from the Oklahoma. Without one, identification is impossible.

Now, LeGarde said, the number is down to 10. A handful of them are men who were foster children or who were adopted as infants, and no record can be found of their birth parents.

She said relatives aren’t always receptive at first.

“There’s always a little uncertainty when the government is calling you to ask for your DNA,” she said. “For quite a few, the people were not even aware that they were related to this person.”