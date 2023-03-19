After a year in which Nebraska experienced near record-level drought, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting the winter and upcoming spring precipitation will help alleviate drought conditions.

The projections came Thursday at NOAA’s national press conference. Drought conditions have improved to the point where Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said that less than 40% of the country is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought. That’s down from nearly 60% a year ago.

Nebraska is still part of that minority, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which is housed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Although nearly the entire state is in some form of drought, the level of drought severity has significantly declined from 17% three months ago to about 5% now.

Similarly, extreme drought conditions have receded from covering just over 58% of the state three months ago to about one-third of the state now.

A Climate Prediction Center drought outlook map projects drought conditions to improve across Nebraska, and some areas along parts of the state’s borders are expected to emerge from the drought.

“The spring wet season should also help to improve drought across the northern and central Plains where some areas are experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions,” Gottschalck said.

Most of the state along with western Iowa is also projected to be at low risk for spring flooding. Only the southeast corner of Nebraska is projected to have more than a 50% chance of flooding. Even then, the flooding is projected to be minor.

The state’s low risk of flooding stands in contrast to its eastern neighbors. All of Missouri and central and eastern Iowa are projected to have a greater than 50% chance of experiencing flooding. A couple of areas in western Missouri are at risk of experiencing moderate flooding.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023