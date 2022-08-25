Norfolk in midst of driest year on record as drought endures

Enduring drought continues to take its toll on the agricultural community, and this week a couple of unenviable records have been extended.
About 75% of Nebraska is in drought, with Norfolk this week extending its claim to its driest year on record, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Records for that community date to the 1890s, which means Norfolk has been drier this year than during the Dust Bowl or 2012, Nebraska's hottest, driest year on record.
With 10.12 inches of rain so far this year, Norfolk has received about 51% of its average rainfall, according to the weather service.
Nationwide, 47% of the U.S. is in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
This week marks the 100th week that at least 40% of the lower 48 states are in drought, based on mapping by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That's the longest period since 2020 when the U.S. Drought Monitor was first published. The previous record was 68 weeks from summer of 2012 into fall of 2013, according to the National Drought Information System.
The last time less than 40% of the U.S. was in drought was September 2020.
As bad as this year has been, conditions were worse in 2012, because it was a hotter drought, climate scientists say.
In 2012, more intense heat sapped the life out of the landscape. That year, the Drought Monitor classified virtually all of Nebraska as being in extreme to exceptional drought, compared to 18% this year. Northeastern and southwestern Nebraska are the two hardest hit areas of the state.
Wayne Ohnesorg, an educator with the University of Nebraska Extension in Madison County, said the impact of this year's drought in Northeast Nebraska varies with the terrain, soils and access to irrigation.
Irrigated fields are doing fine while dryland crops are doing poorly, especially those in sandy soils, he said.
Pastures have stopped growing and some farmers have already started feeding hay to their herds, using a precious resource normally reserved for the winter months.
Still, he said, 2012 was much, much worse. That year, the Norfolk area had received 1.7 inches more by late August. But it just didn't matter, he said.
"It was way hotter, so that extra rain meant little to nothing," he said.
Sign up today and save! Go to
Omaha.com/subscribe.
Photos: 1913 Easter tornado roars through Omaha
A postcard shows 48th Street and Poppleton Avenue after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Main Street Ralston after the tornado. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
From the book "Ribbon of Destruction, the 1913 Douglas County Tornado."
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Map showing the route of the tornado, from the book "Ribbon of Destruction, the 1913 Douglas County Tornado," published by the Douglas County Historical Society.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL LIBRARY
S.J. Henderson seated on a box, looking over belongings and his insurance policy on April 24, 1913. Piles of debris and a broken desk are next to him. The paper in his hand reads: Standard Tornado Policy, The Insurance Company of North America.
THE BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MUSEUM PHOTO ARCHIVE
A streetcar smashed at 24th and Lake Streets after the tornado.
THE BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MURSEUM PHOTO ARCHIVE
The tornado cloud as it was seen in Ralston. From a book printed by the Omaha Daily News titled "Tornado."
OMAHA DAILY NEWS
Damage to Sacred Heart Convent, now Duchesne Academy, after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A view north across Bemis Park from 34th and Cuming Streets a day after the tragedy.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Easter Sunday ended tragically in the Omaha area in 1913. A powerful tornado swept through Ralston and Omaha that evening without warning and caused more than 100 deaths. Several thousand buildings were damaged or destroyed in the two towns, and Ralston was almost leveled. Damage was estimated at $8.7 million. This photo is looking north on 24th Street from Erskine Street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Knights of Columbus workers rake for valuables in the ruins of a home at 42nd and Harney Streets, where a woman was killed.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joslyn Castle after the tornado. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Joslyn Castle, seen in 1914, the year after the tornado. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
The scene at 42nd and Harney Streets after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Highland Terrace apartments at 40th and Harney Streets after the tornado hit. The owner, a woman, had purchased the building only a few days before the storm hit.
THE WORLD-HERALD
37th and Cass Streets after the tornado. Fourteen houses within a block were destroyed. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Arthur Brandeis residence at 38th and Cass Streets after the tornado. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
The residence owned by D.C. Patterson at 38th Avenue near Davenport Street. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ruins of Trinity A.M.E. Church at 21st and Binney Streets. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking north from 40th and Dodge Streets. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign on the demolished building at right gives locations of relief stations. Hundreds were in need of food, clothing and shelter after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The ruins of Omaha Furniture Manufacturing Co. at Ralston after the tornado. From the 1914 World-Herald book, "How Omaha Rebuilt the Tornado District in One Year."
THE WORLD-HERALD
A relief station at 48th and Leavenworth Streets after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A World-Herald illustration of the tornado's path.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A crowd gathers to watch rescue operations at the Idlewild Pool Hall after the tornado.
THE BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MUSEUM PHOTO ARCHIVE
An unidentified house toppled and shattered.
THE WORLD-HERALD
This home at 402 N. 38th St. was damaged in the 1913 Easter tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Howard Baldridge home after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The scene at 23rd Street and Patrick Avenue after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
This postcard reads: "The ruins of the home of George Shrader five miles south east of Murray Nebraska where Mrs. Shrader was killed on Easter Sunday by the tornado. Mr. Shrader was a pioneer contractor for the Union Pacific and with the money made from contracting he purchased this 400 acre farm on which he has been living since the territorial days."
THE WORLD-HERALD
A postcard with photo by Mrs. Blance Gabus of Brock, Nebraska, shows a barn blown into schoolhouse in Berlin, Nebraska.
HANDOUT
A postcard with photo by Mrs. Blance Gabus of Brock, Nebraska, shows the scene at Berlin, Nebraska.
HANDOUT
The scene at 42nd and Farnam Streets, on the south side of the street.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A view of the destroyed Joslyn Palm House from a castle turret after the 1913 tornado.
JOSLYN CASTLE
A view of the destroyed Joslyn Palm House after the 1913 tornado.
JOSLYN CASTLE
Joslyn Castle after the 1913 tornado.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
View of 44th and Leavenworth Streets.
MARDOS MEMORIAL LIBRARY
View of 24th and Lake Streets.
MARDOS MEMORIAL LIBRARY
View near 38th and Davenport Streets.
MARDOS MEMORIAL LIBRARY
This is a view of destruction at 34th Street and Lincoln Boulevard. The nearby Methodist Hospital sustained blown-out windows. Wind sheared off the north wing of the Academy of the Sacred Heart (Omaha Duchesne) at 36th and Burt Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking north from the intersection of 77th and Burlington Streets in Ralston one year after the March 23, 1913, tornado. Ralston, along with other communities affected by the storm, began rebuilding almost immediately.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The west Leavenworth district after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The scene in the Bemis Park district after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Damage after the 1913 tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The German Lutheran Church at 28th and Parker Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The German Lutheran Church at 28th and Parker Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The scene at 39th and Cass Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Duchesne Academy building — unroofed — after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Three people stand outside their Miami Street home March 25, 1913, after the Easter tornado. They each hold some belongings, including a screwdriver, chair, picture frame and rug.
THE BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MUSEUM PHOTO ARCHIVE
On March 24, 1913, a young boy and girl sit on top of a wagon loaded with a saddle, mattresses and bedding. The boy holds a dog. The children are identified as Lyn Hill, 4, left, and Alvin Hill, 8. They lived at 2611 N. 19th Ave. They are helping their aunt, Miss Minnie Swan, whose house was destroyed by the tornado. A second aunt was injured.
THE BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MUSEUM PHOTO ARCHIVE
Photographers in front of Bostwick's 1912 Packard and tornado wreckage on April 1, 1913. From left: lab man Bob Mullin, Homer O. Frohardt, unidentified guard and Louis Ray Bostwick. Near Academy of the Sacred Heart.
THE BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION/THE DURHAM MUSEUM PHOTO ARCHIVE
Damage at 31st and Seward Streets.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL LIBRARY
Damage at 2410 Lake St.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL LIBRARY
Howard Stove Works in Ralston.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL LIBRARY
A gardener in the destroyed Joslyn Palm House.
JOSLYN CASTLE
The scene at 34th Street and Lincoln Boulevard after the tornado.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!