Norfolk man found guilty in death of motorcyclist in Otoe County

A 53-year-old Norfolk man has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist.

Edwin F. Belina, who was found guilty by Otoe County Judge David Partsch, faces up to one year in prison when he is sentenced in January.

Also Friday, Belina pleaded no contest and was found guilty of failure to yield the right of way while unintentionally causing the death of Kevin Davidson, 41, of Syracuse, Nebraska, on June 20.

Investigators from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office said Davidson was headed west on Nebraska Highway 2 about 11 a.m. that day when his motorcycle hit the side of an eastbound pickup truck that had turned north in front of him. Several witnesses told deputies that Belina, the driver of the pickup, was attempting to turn north into the Palmyra Sale Barn.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

