North Platte man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash near Overton
A 47-year-old man died early Monday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Overton, Nebraska. 

Alfred Leon of North Platte was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokeswoman. The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. 

Investigators said Leon was exiting I-80 when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled. Overton is located in south-central Nebraska about 25 miles west of Kearney. 

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office assisted the Nebraska State Patrol during the crash investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

