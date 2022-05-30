 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte man killed in western Iowa crash Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

A North Platte man died in a vehicle crash in western Iowa on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on Interstate 80 east in Pottawattamie County, south of Harlan. The Iowa State Patrol reported a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper was traveling in the left lane of the interstate, attempting to pass a 2015 Ford F350, also pulling a camper, that was in the right lane.

The patrol reported the driver of the 4Runner, Andrea Barge, 66, of Oshkosh, lost control of the SUV and struck the Ford truck, driven by Benjamin Miller, 31, of Lennox, South Dakota. The truck and camper went into the south ditch while the 4Runner and camper spun and flipped onto its left side. 

Delbert Barge, 72, a passenger in the 4Runner, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol reported. Andrea Barge was injured and taken to Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Miller was not injured. The crash is under investigation.

cbclark@owh.com; 402-444-3118

