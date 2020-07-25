North Platte motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup

A North Platte man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Alexander Heiser, 23, was driving a motorcycle east on U.S. Highway 30 when a pickup pulled onto the highway from Game Trail Road. The pickup was trying to turn into the westbound lanes.
Heiser was unable to avoid a collision with the vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday.
The driver of the pickup, whom the Sheriff’s Office did not name, was not injured in the crash.
Authorities do not think that drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
