You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Platte motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup
0 comments

North Platte motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A North Platte man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Heiser, 23, was driving a motorcycle east on U.S. Highway 30 when a pickup pulled onto the highway from Game Trail Road. The pickup was trying to turn into the westbound lanes.

Heiser was unable to avoid a collision with the vehicle, authorities said. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the pickup, whom the Sheriff’s Office did not name, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities do not think that drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News