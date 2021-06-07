North Platte woman claims $200K lottery jackpot; $180K ticket sold in Omaha still unclaimed

Somebody in Omaha could be looking at an extra payday this month — and a big one at that.
Someone bought a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket for Sunday’s drawing that matched all five numbers: 19, 21, 25, 28, 32.
The ticket, worth $180,000, was purchased at the Speedee Mart at 72nd and Q Streets. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had yet come in to claim the jackpot, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman.
Another lottery player did claim a big prize Monday. Donna Anderson of North Platte won $200,000 playing the White Ice/Black Ice scratch game.
The last Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot to reach six figures also was sold in Omaha. Joanne Manzer claimed a $150,000 prize in the May 18 drawing.
Other recent winners of big prizes include:
Cynthia Rademacher of Tecumseh, who claimed the top jackpot in the $100,000 Crossword Inferno scratch game June 1. She said she kept her winning ticket in her freezer until she could make it to Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln to claim the prize.
Regina Cowell of York claimed a $75,000 prize in Power 10 scratch game May 24.
Rod Jauken of Funk was presented with a Ford F-150 4x4 FlexFuel truck May 24, the fifth of seven grand prizes in the $2 Truck$ & Buck$ scratch game.
Brent Cudmore of Fort Calhoun claimed the top prize May 13 in the $200,000 Cash Crossword scratch game.
The group that operates the Powerball lottery game in 45 states — including Nebraska and Iowa — has announced plans to add a third weekly drawing, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.
The new drawing will take place on Monday nights at 9:59 p.m. beginning Aug. 23. It is in addition to the current drawings held on Wednesday and Saturday nights.
The consortium of state lotteries hopes the added drawing will increase the number of prizes and winners.
The Powerball game odds won’t change, and players will still choose five numbers between 1 and 69, plus a “Powerball” number between 1 and 26.
Powerball is the Nebraska Lottery’s most popular game, Lottery Director Brian Rockey said in a statement. The game has been offered here since July 1994. In that time, 10 winning Powerball tickets have been sold in the state.
