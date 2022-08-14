Northeast Nebraska man dies in two-vehicle crash in Dodge County

A Wayne, Nebraska, man died Friday night following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 275 just south of Scribner in Dodge County.

Kei'Dron King, 35, was pronounced dead at a Fremont hospital, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday. King was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

Investigators determined that King was westbound on Highway 275 in a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo about 9 p.m. The Chevrolet crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Lincoln MKX driven by Alexis Heller, 22, of Pilger, Nebraska.

Heller and her passenger, a Lincoln resident, were taken to a hospital in West Point, Nebraska, with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Both were wearing seat belts.

Dodge County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.