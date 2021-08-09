NPPD seeks public input on decarbonization

Global warming is already accelerating, while past and current emissions have a locked-in, yet-to-be-revealed impact.

Kent said NPPD already has lowered its emissions.

The utility’s 2020 generations emissions on a carbon intensity basis declined 39% from 2005 levels, he said.

“What the (NPPD) board decides in terms of a goal is certainly going to have an impact on how heavy the lift might be in terms of timing and level,” Kent said.

Net zero could be an aspirational goal, he said, but it would be challenging because the technology is not yet in place to get there.

“With today’s technology, we could get to 80% reduction level ... and still be affordable and reliable,” he said.

Each of Nebraska’s utilities has its own challenges and opportunities when it comes to decarbonization. For NPPD, a big question is the Gerald Gentleman Station in Sutherland. The coal plant is Nebraska’s largest electricity-generating plant and produces enough electricity to serve 600,000 Nebraskans. It’s been an important economic asset for the state.