NPPD seeks public input on decarbonization

Another of Nebraska’s major utilities is taking a look at decarbonization and will be asking its customers to weigh in.
The Nebraska Public Power District will hold five public meetings over the next two weeks on whether it should pursue decarbonization, CEO Tom Kent said Friday. The meetings are part of a larger effort to gauge customer sentiment, he said.
Decarbonization is the process by which a utility reduces its carbon footprint, in part by reducing emissions of heat-trapping gases. Often, this involves a fuels shift, away from coal, for example, toward wind or solar.
The first meeting is Wednesday in Norfolk, and the final meeting is Aug. 18 in Kearney. The utility has already taken some stakeholder input and will post a survey on its website from Wednesday until Sept. 1.
The meetings will include a detailed presentation by the Electric Power Research Group on the business risks of decarbonizing or not, Kent said.
Scientists have long known that digging up fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — and releasing their carbon dioxide into the atmosphere would change the planet’s climate. One reason scientists have become more urgent in their calls for action is that the release of carbon dioxide has a decades-long delayed effect on climate.
Global warming is already accelerating, while past and current emissions have a locked-in, yet-to-be-revealed impact.
Kent said NPPD already has lowered its emissions.
The utility’s 2020 generations emissions on a carbon intensity basis declined 39% from 2005 levels, he said.
“What the (NPPD) board decides in terms of a goal is certainly going to have an impact on how heavy the lift might be in terms of timing and level,” Kent said.
Net zero could be an aspirational goal, he said, but it would be challenging because the technology is not yet in place to get there.
“With today’s technology, we could get to 80% reduction level ... and still be affordable and reliable,” he said.
Each of Nebraska’s utilities has its own challenges and opportunities when it comes to decarbonization. For NPPD, a big question is the Gerald Gentleman Station in Sutherland. The coal plant is Nebraska’s largest electricity-generating plant and produces enough electricity to serve 600,000 Nebraskans. It’s been an important economic asset for the state.
According to NPPD, it has been consistently ranked one of the lowest-cost operating electric plants in the nation. NPPD is working with the federal government to pilot a program capturing some of the carbon dioxide emitted from the plant.
The Lincoln Electric System has a decarbonization goal of net zero by 2040. LES held a yearlong educational series with its customers.
The Omaha Public Power District held public workshops on the issue earlier this year. It has a goal of net zero carbon production by 2050.