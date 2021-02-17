NPPD warns of more blackouts Wednesday; none planned yet for Omaha area

The Nebraska Public Power District said at midmorning Wednesday that it has so far been able to avoid service disruptions, despite an announcement earlier in the morning that rolling blackouts were expected.
"The next couple of hours are critical & we will keep you informed if things change. We appreciate our customers’ efforts to continue conserving energy," NPPD said in a tweet at about 10:20 a.m.
NPPD said it was at Level 2 of three levels, meaning that the Southwest Power Pool anticipates service interruptions and is urging customers to take steps to conserve energy.
NPPD announced just before 9 a.m. that it was moving to a level 3 energy emergency level — the highest — which calls for power shutoffs. Officials said that planned blackouts would last about 45 minutes or longer "until further notice."
NPPD, the largest electric utility in the state, covers all or parts of 87 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.
NPPD spokesperson Mark Becker said it was unclear how long blackouts would be needed. On Tuesday, planned outages in NPPD's area occurred for about two hours in the morning, he said.
"I thought for sure we would see something earlier this morning, but apparently now people are getting moving and businesses are opening up," Becker said. "It's constantly changing."
Blackouts will not affect hospitals, correctional facilities, emergency operation centers, police departments or fire stations, Becker said.
Because of frigid temperatures throughout the Midwest, demand for power has outweighed the supply of the Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities from 17 states, including NPPD, Omaha Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System.
SPP has told utilities that it needs a certain amount of energy off the grid, which is the reason for the planned outages. On Tuesday, rolling blackouts occurred in the Omaha area for about four hours, starting at 6:50 a.m.
Jodi Baker, a spokeswoman for OPPD, said that as of about 9:30 a.m., SPP had not told OPPD officials to curtail any energy, but she couldn't say for sure that there would not be any in the future.
Record-breaking cold temperatures hit Nebraska
