NPPD warns of more blackouts Wednesday; none planned yet for Omaha area

The Nebraska Public Power District said at midmorning Wednesday that it has so far been able to avoid service disruptions, despite an announcement earlier in the morning that rolling blackouts were expected.

"The next couple of hours are critical & we will keep you informed if things change. We appreciate our customers’ efforts to continue conserving energy," NPPD said in a tweet at about 10:20 a.m.

NPPD said it was at Level 2 of three levels, meaning that the Southwest Power Pool anticipates service interruptions and is urging customers to take steps to conserve energy.

NPPD announced just before 9 a.m. that it was moving to a level 3 energy emergency level — the highest — which calls for power shutoffs. Officials said that planned blackouts would last about 45 minutes or longer "until further notice."

NPPD, the largest electric utility in the state, covers all or parts of 87 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

NPPD spokesperson Mark Becker said it was unclear how long blackouts would be needed. On Tuesday, planned outages in NPPD's area occurred for about two hours in the morning, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}