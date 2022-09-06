NU enrollment declines 2.2% compared to last fall

The University of Nebraska’s overall student enrollment dropped 2.2% this fall compared to 2021 as three of the university’s four main campuses reported enrollment decreases.

Total enrollment across all four campuses, plus the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, is 49,560, NU officials announced Wednesday. At this time last year, the university’s total enrollment was 50,653 students.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (23,805 students; 2.6% decrease), the University of Nebraska at Omaha (15,058; 1.7% decrease) and the University of Nebraska at Kearney (6,041; 3.7% decrease) all experienced declines. The University of Nebraska Medical Center saw a modest 0.4% increase as the Omaha-based campus reported an enrollment of 4,406 students.

The College of Technical Agriculture reported an enrollment of 250 students. That represents a 2.3% decrease compared to a year ago.

The Nebraska State College System reported a 0.2% enrollment increase for a total head count of 8,254 students. That marks the fourth consecutive year the system saw its overall enrollment increase.

Wayne State College (4,394 students) and Chadron State College (2,317 students) reported enrollment increases of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. For Wayne State, it marks the sixth straight year the northeast Nebraska college has seen its enrollment increase.

In contrast, Peru State College reported a 10.9% enrollment decrease with a total of 1,543 students. The state college system attributed the southeast Nebraska college’s enrollment decline to a smaller freshman class this year. Last year, the college recorded its second largest freshmen class in over 30 years.

Last week, Central Community College reported its numbers were up by almost 200 students compared to last fall. The college, which has campuses in Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus, reported a total enrollment of 6,209 students — up from 6,056 students a year ago. The college reported its enrollment is comprised of 2,203 on-campus students and 4,006 distance learning students.