NU forms alliance with other Midwestern universities to lure Space Command to Offutt

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter has joined with the leaders of three other Midwestern universities to form a space-oriented academic and research alliance designed to help lure the U.S. Space Command headquarters to Offutt Air Force Base.

Carter said the partnership — with the University of North Dakota, Kansas State and Purdue — would develop new degree programs and research initiatives specifically designed for the Space Command.

Carter, a retired Navy vice admiral, said he came up with the idea after learning last month that Offutt was one of six finalists to become the headquarters for the new U.S. Space Command, which was reactivated as a separate combatant command in August 2019 after 17 years as part of the Offutt-based U.S. Strategic Command.

The other finalists are Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama and the former Kelly Air Force Base in Texas. The Air Force is in charge of selecting the site.