NU regents to consider allowing alcohol sales at Husker athletic events

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is taking a step toward selling alcohol at athletic events.

The board at its Feb. 11 meeting is slated to consider reversing the long-standing ban on alcohol sales at Husker athletics events. The board will consider allowing the university president and chancellors to authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on their respective campuses.

It also will consider allowing alcohol sales during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena, according to an agenda posted Thursday. The tournament runs March 5-6.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green sponsored the proposal, while University of Nebraska President Ted Carter recommended and signed the proposed addendum.

Carter said in a prepared statement that beyond the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, officials are not "currently" considering any proposals to introduce alcohol at University of Nebraska athletic events, including Husker football, basketball or baseball.