NU regents to consider allowing alcohol sales at Husker athletic events

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is taking a step toward selling alcohol at athletic events.
The board at its Feb. 11 meeting is slated to consider reversing the long-standing ban on alcohol sales at Husker athletics events. The board will consider allowing the university president and chancellors to authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on their respective campuses.
It also will consider allowing alcohol sales during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena, according to an agenda posted Thursday. The tournament runs March 5-6.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green sponsored the proposal, while University of Nebraska President Ted Carter recommended and signed the proposed addendum.
Carter said in a prepared statement that beyond the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, officials are not "currently" considering any proposals to introduce alcohol at University of Nebraska athletic events, including Husker football, basketball or baseball.
"Any decision in that respect would come only after the respective chancellor and I have carefully considered the economic case, the impact on the fan experience, and what’s in the best overall interests of the University of Nebraska,” Carter said.
“Opening any university event to alcohol is a question that we will always approach with diligence and care,” he said. “Our Board and administration have thoughtfully explored these issues for years, together with our athletics colleagues, business teams and others. This proposed policy change is a common-sense first step if we ultimately decide to consider alcohol at any additional athletic events."
Alcohol has never been sold at Husker athletic events, but suggestions of reversing that prohibition have bubbled up in recent years.
Former UNL Athletic Director Bill Moos in 2019 floated the idea of allowing alcohol at Husker football games for the suites and loge levels. Moos later shot that down during a November 2020 radio show.
In 2015, the the public agency that oversees Pinnacle Bank Arena commissioned a report exploring the idea of selling alcohol during Husker basketball games. Regents at the time balked at the suggestion of reversing the longstanding ban.
This past August may have marked the first time in its history that beer sales were permitted in Memorial Stadium on a sold-out Saturday. The occasion? Garth Brooks.
More recently, Alberts discussed the question of alcohol sales during his monthly call-in show in January.
“It’s a challenging thing for leadership, it’s a challenging thing for me,” Alberts said. “We’ll see where it goes.”
Alberts said beer and wine options should be viewed as a “fan amenity.” It doesn’t drive attendance, he said, and it doesn’t make as much money as has been advertised. Alberts added that he’s seen research that it may reduce binge drinking in tailgating parking lots.
Giving the green light to alcohol sales at a sporting event wouldn't be entirely unprecedented for the Board of Regents. NU allows alcohol sales at Baxter Arena for University of Nebraska at Omaha hockey and basketball.
The eight-member board is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, in the board room at Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St. in Lincoln.
